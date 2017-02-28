In double SUV collision, DUI suspect remains in hospital

(WPRI) — The man suspected of driving while intoxicated when his SUV collided with another on Sunday evening remained in the hospital Tuesday, with court officials expecting to arraign him on criminal charges in his bed at Rhode Island Hospital.

Justin Preston, 34, of East Providence, is charged with driving under the influence resulting in serious bodily injury and driving with a suspended license.

Warwick Police said his silver SUV going southbound crossed the double yellow line, hitting a black SUV going northbound head-on about 8:40 p.m. Sunday night near the 900 block of Warwick Avenue.

Preston had two children in the car with him; an 8-year-old and a 2-year-old. At last check, the 8-year-old child was listed in “grave” condition; the 2-year-old was released from the hospital on Sunday night.

Court records show Preston has been charged numerous times in the past for driving with a suspended license.

Just a few hours after the crash, police responded to a second crash where a man was killed and a driver was accused of driving while intoxicated.