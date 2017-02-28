In the kitchen: Spaetzle

Discover Newport brought us Joe Simone from Simone’s to show us how to make Spaetzle which is a Swiss/German/Austrian dumpling.



Ingredients:

3/4 cup whole milk

3 eggs plus 1 yolk

1/2 cup crème fraîche (or sour cream)

2 1/4 cups flour

1/2 tsp. kosher salt, plus more to taste

1/8 tsp. ground nutmeg

2 tsp. extra virgin olive oil

2 Tbsp butter

3 Tbsp chopped chives and/or Italian flat leaf parsley

Directions:

Bring a large pot of cold water to a boil. Add a generous pinch of salt just before cooking the Spaetzle. In a small bowl, whisk the milk, eggs, yolk, and crème fraiche until smooth. In a large bowl, whisk to combine the flour, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and nutmeg, and make a well in the center. Pour the egg mixture into the well, and, using a spoon, stir from the middle outward, slowly pulling the dry

ingredients into the wet. Once fully incorporated, stir for a few seconds more until the batter looks sticky. The batter should be fairly wet, but with a consistency thick enough to sit on top of a spaetzle maker, food

mill, or colander. Press the batter through the spaetzle maker or colander into the boiling water. Once all the spaetzle rise

to the surface, strain them, rinse in cold water, and toss in the olive oil to prevent sticking. Melt half of the butter in a large non-stick sauté pan. Add half of the spaetzle, toss until lightly browned,

and then toss in half of the chives and/or parsley. Transfer the browned spaetzle to a bowl, and repeat the process with the remaining ingredients. If needed, season to taste with more salt and pepper.

