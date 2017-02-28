In the kitchen: Spaetzle

Discover Newport brought us Joe Simone from Simone’s to show us how to make Spaetzle which is a Swiss/German/Austrian dumpling.
Ingredients:
- 3/4 cup whole milk
- 3 eggs plus 1 yolk
- 1/2 cup crème fraîche (or sour cream)
- 2 1/4 cups flour
- 1/2 tsp. kosher salt, plus more to taste
- 1/8 tsp. ground nutmeg
- 2 tsp. extra virgin olive oil
- 2 Tbsp butter
- 3 Tbsp chopped chives and/or Italian flat leaf parsley
Directions:
- Bring a large pot of cold water to a boil.
- Add a generous pinch of salt just before cooking the Spaetzle.
- In a small bowl, whisk the milk, eggs, yolk, and crème fraiche until smooth.
- In a large bowl, whisk to combine the flour, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and nutmeg, and make a well in the center.
- Pour the egg mixture into the well, and, using a spoon, stir from the middle outward, slowly pulling the dry
ingredients into the wet.
- Once fully incorporated, stir for a few seconds more until the batter looks sticky.
- The batter should be fairly wet, but with a consistency thick enough to sit on top of a spaetzle maker, food
mill, or colander.
- Press the batter through the spaetzle maker or colander into the boiling water.
- Once all the spaetzle rise
to the surface, strain them, rinse in cold water, and toss in the olive oil to prevent sticking.
- Melt half of the butter in a large non-stick sauté pan.
- Add half of the spaetzle, toss until lightly browned,
and then toss in half of the chives and/or parsley.
- Transfer the browned spaetzle to a bowl, and repeat the process with the remaining ingredients.
- If needed, season to taste with more salt and pepper.
WATCH this segment LIVE on The Rhode Show on WPRI 12 or live streaming right here from 9-10am.