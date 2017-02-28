Lincoln officers to be honored after fire rescue

LINCOLN, RI (WPRI) – Three Lincoln police officers will be recognized at tonight’s Town Council Meeting for their roles in helping rescue residents during a fire that destroyed a building in Albion earlier this month.

The four alarm fire broke out in the building on Saturday, February 11th.

The building housed the Albion Post Office, a food mart and a social club, as well as apartments above.

Officers Matthew Paradis and Chris Hannon and Sgt. Walter Ptaszek are credited with saving the lives of people in the building .

They entered the smoke-filled hallways and helped to evacuate residents from the building.

But when residents in one of the apartments didn’t respond, Ptaszek, Hannon, and Paradis broke down the door and woke up two residents who were still asleep.

Officials believe that the fire was started by a discarded cigarette.