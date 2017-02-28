Police seek information on missing North Providence woman

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are seeking the public’s help as they work to track down a North Providence woman who’s been missing for several days.

According to police, Jordana Cappiello was last seen late Saturday night in the area of Kennedy Plaza in downtown Providence.

Cappiello, 24, has bright, red hair, stands approximately 5-foot-6 and weighs about 120 pounds. Police said she was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and pink “Hello Kitty” sweat pants at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information on Cappiello’s whereabouts is asked to contact the North Providence Police Department at (401) 231-4533.