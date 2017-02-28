Rhode Islanders waiting for details in President Trump’s healthcare plan

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo returned from Washington on Monday saying she was anxious about what President Trump’s health care legislation could entail.

Raimondo said she heard a lot of rhetoric but little detail from the president during a White House meeting of the National Governors Association.

“In his words, he said Obamacare is a disaster,” recalled Raimondo. “A few people commented that it’s actually working in our states and he said that he’s going to have a plan.”

Gina Rombley, a Cranston resident, said she was also worried.

“I’m afraid that I’m going to end up going back to a place where I can’t afford health insurance again,” she said.

According to Rombley, her mother would not be alive today with the Affordable Care Act, which Trump has pledged to repeal and replace.

“She actually did not go to the doctor for years because she had no insurance,” explained Rombley.

Her mother signed up for coverage on the first day of open enrollment and was then diagnosed with uterine cancer.

Under Obamacare’s coverage, Rombley said she’s been cured.

Jane Hayward, president of the Rhode Island Health Center Association. She said she hoped the new administration would fix the problems with the Affordable Care Act instead of repealing it and starting over.

Hayward oversees nine community health centers in the Ocean State.

“They see about 152,000 Rhode Islanders every year and more than 630,000 visits,” she said. “We want to ensure that people continue to have access to insurance that’s affordable and I think that we have to be very careful about how that is constructed.”

President Trump touched on the push to repeal Obamacare in his speech to Congress on Tuesday night, but he is expected to reveal more details about his health care plans in the coming weeks.