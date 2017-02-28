RI Commerce Corporation presents new state advertising campaign

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Commerce Corporation is taking another shot at showcasing what the ocean state has to offer.

In a meeting Monday night, the Rhode Island’s Chief Marketing Officer says they have narrowed the search down to three local agencies: NAIL Communications, RDW Group and NJF.

Last year, the state’s ‘Cooler and Warmer’ campaign received major backlash. More than a half a million dollars was paid to firms outside the state for the logo and slogan alone and video of Iceland was featured in the promotional video.

This time around, the corporation says it’s important to keep it local. “We’re so lucky to have such talent in Rhode Island. We’re the creative capital here. To have people like NAIL and RDW in our backyard, that’s just incredibly lucky for us,” says RI Chief Marketing Officer Laura Salamano.

The Commerce Corporation has also approved about $9.1 million in financial incentives for two companies that expect to add hundreds of jobs in Rhode Island, as well as a development project in Bristol of 24 apartments and a pizza shop.

The Commerce board approved up to $3.1 million in Qualified Jobs tax credits for United Natural Foods Inc. The wholesale distributor is headquarter in Providence and plans to add 150 jobs in the capital city by 2020.

For hotel-booking firm Agoda Travel Operations, the Commerce Board approved about $4.1 million worth of tax credits after the Singapore company announced plans to bring 200 jobs to Providence.