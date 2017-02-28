RI elections best-practices task force meets for first time

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The first of three meetings of a new Rhode Island state task force — focused on perfecting election operations — met Tuesday morning at the Warwick Central Library.

Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea is convening the task force, composed of town clerks, elections officials, and voters, to perfect the processes of administrating elections.

While the 2016 elections ran “smoothly” after Rhode Island invested heavily in modernizing elections, Gorbea said, “there are always areas where we can improve.”

The first meeting was focused on reducing “bloat” in state voter rolls and streamlining what happens leading up to elections.

The second of three meetings will take place March 8 at 6 p.m. at Varieur Elementary School in Pawtucket, and focus on the things that happen on Election Day itself and immediately after the election. Varieur was one of a handful of polling places that experienced long wait times in last November’s general election.

The meetings are open to the public. The final meeting is set for March 28.