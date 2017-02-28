RI trucker arrested, accused of making threats against President Trump

COLUMBIA Co., Fla. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island man is facing charges in Florida, accused of making threats against President Donald Trump and then leading sheriff’s deputies on a multi-county chase.

According to Sgt. Murray Smith of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department, Ausarmaat Rahotep, 37 of Central Falls, called 911 early Saturday morning and told the operator he was “headed to Donald Trump with bombs.”

Smith said the operator learned Rahotep was in a large truck and believed it to be parked along an interstate.

After checking the local interstates, a sheriff’s deputy located a white semi-tractor trailer pulled over on the shoulder of I-75 north. Smith said when the deputy turned on his lights, the truck pulled away – leading authorities on a chase.

Smith said the truck was weaving back and forth between the northbound lanes during the pursuit before eventually pulling into an agricultural inspection station in Hamilton County, where Rahotep was arrested without incident.

Smith said the Valdosta Police Explosives Detection K-9 Team checked the truck and trailer and found no explosives. Instead, he said the trailer was filled with pool construction materials.

Rahotep was charged with reckless driving; fleeing and attempting to elude; and making threats against elected officials.

He was booked in Hamilton County and then transferred to the Columbia County Detention Facility, where he’s being held without bail.

Smith said the investigation is ongoing.