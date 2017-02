METHUEN, Mass. (WPRI) — Emergency crews are on scene after a small plane crashed into a building in Methuen.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the Riverview Boulevard building is on fire after the plane crashed through the roof Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the building is residential.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with the latest.

Troopers, Air Wing responding to assist at report of small plane crash into building on Riverview Blvd. Methuen. Developing. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 28, 2017

Riverview Blvd. is across Merrimack River from Lawrence Municipal Airport. Developing. https://t.co/TqRicoB4xa — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 28, 2017

Building is on fire, Fire Department conducting operations at scene. We will update when more information available. https://t.co/FnLOJ01Cru — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 28, 2017

Building is a multi-apartment or multi-condo dwelling. Plane crashed through roof. https://t.co/Abo75CkfOt — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 28, 2017