State OKs $9.1M in tax breaks for 2 firms, construction plan

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s economic development agency has signed off giving more than $9 million in tax breaks to two companies that plan to add jobs as well as a separate construction project.

The Providence Journal reports the state Commerce Corporation Monday approved up to $3.1 million in tax credits for United Natural Foods Inc., which plans to add 150 jobs in Providence by 2020.

Agoda Travel Operations plans to create a customer experience center in Providence and add 200 jobs. It stands to receive roughly $4.1 million in tax credits.

Nearly $1 million in tax credits and an additional sales tax exemption have been approved for a Bristol construction project. SAT Development, LLC, plans to build 24 apartments and a pizza shop on an empty lot.

