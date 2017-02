RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — The New Bedford teenager suspected of stabbing a man in the neck last weekend is in police custody.

Raynham police said 18-year-old Eddy Fonseca turned himself in Tuesday afternoon. He was scheduled to be arraigned in Taunton District Court Wednesday on charges of armed robbery and assault to murder.

Police said Fonseca tried to rob someone on Elm Street East early Sunday morning. According to police, Fonseca stabbed a man who tried to stop the robbery.