Terrell named A-10 Co-Player of the Week

KINGSTON, R.I. — Jared Terrell was named Atlantic 10 Co-Player of the Week after helping Rhode Island win two key Atlantic 10 top 100 RPI games this past week.

The junior guard averaged 22.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.0 steals while connecting on 51.7% of his shots from the floor. He shares the award with Matt Mobley of St. Bonaventure.

At La Salle on Feb. 21, Terrell poured in a season-high 24 points. The Weymouth, Mass. native scored 18 of his 24 in the first half en route to making 11-of-16 shots from the floor (9-of-10 2FG). He also added two boards and two steals in 35 minutes of play.

Last time out against VCU, Terrell registered his second career double-double, with 20 points and a career-best 10 rebounds. He connected on 3-of-6 from beyond the arc against VCU, including two key trifectas during an 18-4 run to start the second half.

Terrell has scored 20 or more points in consecutive games and on five occasions this season. For his career, when JT scores 15 or more points, Rhode Island is 19-8. He ranks third on the team in scoring, at 13.3 points per game, and second in 3-pointers made, with 40 treys.

This is Terrell’s first A-10 Player of the Week honor and third career weekly conference award. He was a two-time A-10 Rookie of the Week as a freshman during the 2014-15 season.

Additionally, College Sports Madness tabbed Terrell as its National High-Major and Atlantic 10 Player of the Week.