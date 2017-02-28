Town of Fall River holds meeting to discuss cemetery clean-ups moving forward

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Town officials and members of the Fall River community met Tuesday night to discuss what should –and should not — be done to clean graves at city cemeteries.

Last spring and summer, many residents were angered by the removal of decorations and flowers from gravestones.

Back in March, Mayor Correia said he and other city leaders have received about 100 calls over the unannounced clean-up at Oak Grove Cemetery.

Cheryl Guilmette was present at the meeting to speak out against the decoration removals.

“If it is against the stone, I do not understand why your guys have to go out of their way to literally break things to remove it,” she said.

A volunteer group to help clean the cemetery was an idea brought up by those in attendance.

All suggestions will be brought to the full committee for review.