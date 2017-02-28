Wright named NEC Rookie of the Week

SMITHFIELD, R.I. – Bryant University baseball freshman Chris Wright (Cumberland, R.I.) has been named the Northeast Conference Rookie of the Week, it was announced Monday by the league.

Wright earns his first-career honor after going 4-for-6 with two home runs, three RBI, two runs scored, three walks and an .800 OBP in three games at SEC-member Arkansas.

The rookie first baseman opened the weekend by collecting two hits, including his first-career home run, on Friday. Wright’s solo home run pushed Bryant’s lead to 3-0 in the fourth inning. After being held hitless on Saturday, Wright added two more hits and clubbed his second home run of the weekend. With the Bulldogs ahead 2-1, Wright fought off three-straight two-strike pitches before crushing a two-run home run into the right field bullpen to make it 4-1.