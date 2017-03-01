17 arrested in Pawtucket narcotics bust

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Seventeen people were taken into custody on various charges Tuesday as the result of an investigation by Pawtucket police.

Police said the Narcotics Unit began looking into the alleged use and sale of illegal drugs at 12 Nickerson Street after numerous complaints were received.

Investigators obtained four search warrants and executed them Tuesday with the help of the city’s Patrol Division and Major Crime Unit, Central Falls detectives, and a Warwick K-9 unit.

As a result, the following people were arrested and charged:

Troy Isom, 50, of 12 Nickerson St. Apt. 1, was charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of a Schedule IV drug (Zolpidem), and third or subsequent offense.

Jonathan Williams, 33, of 12 Nickerson St. Apt. 2, was charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver Oxycodone, maintaining a common nuisance, and third or subsequent offense.

Joseph Washington, 48, of 12 Nickerson St. Apt. 3, was charged with possession of a Schedule III drug (Suboxone), maintaining a common nuisance, and third or subsequent offense.

Mary Barboza, 46, of 12 Nickerson St. Apt. 3, was charged with possession of heroin and maintaining a common nuisance.

Kenneth Polion, 34, of 104 John St. in Pawtucket, was charged with possession of cocaine (third offense), prohibited weapon other than a firearm (knife), and visiting a common nuisance.

Karen Mclacklan, 51, Tiandra Mclacklan, 30, Anthony Washington, 45, and Malcolm Sostre, 24, all of 12 Nickerson St. Apt. 8, were each charged with maintaining a common nuisance.

Eight other individuals were charged with visiting a common nuisance: Tanya Gibau, 27, of 12 Nickerson St., Kristen Decosta, 44, of 26 Benefit St. in Pawtucket, Amy Treglia, 39, of 494 Broadway in East Providence, Jeffrey Sousa, 41, of 11 Burwell St. in Lincoln, Sabrena Freitas, 22, of 67 Clifford St. in Taunton, Mass., along with Darwin Stroble, 43, John Marrow, 42, and Nicholas Decourcey, 21, who don’t have permanent addresses.