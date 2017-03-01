30 years of Tony Petrarca, from before Bob to after Sandy

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Tony Petrarca refers to his first time on the air at WPRI after graduating from Lyndon State College as “the scariest three-and-half minutes in his life.”

“March 17, 1987,” Tony recalled. “I just remember going a mile a minute. My mom called after the newscast [and said] ‘You were hyper- ventilating. Slow down.’ But it got better from there.”.

As the Toll Gate High School graduate looks back at his 30 years on television, he credits the Blizzard of ’78 with getting him interested in the weather.

By the time Category 2 Hurricane Bob hit four years after Tony’s first Rhode Island broadcast, he knew a lot more about New England Weather.

“That was my first big storm,” Tony said.

More severe weather would follow.

There were countless unnamed storms. 1995 brought more than 100 inches of snow. Tony also remembers a cluster of bad weather that brought Tropical Storm Irene in 2011.

The destruction from Hurricane Sandy hit following year.

The rough winter of 2015 dumped 72 inches on us in a relatively short period of time starting in January.

Of all the weather coverage Tony has led over his career, the result of heavy rain over several weeks in the Spring of 2010 might stick out the most.

The 100-year flooding, that at times was referred to as 500-year flooding, was widespread, damaging, and we may not see anything like it for a long time, if ever again.

“The river flooding. The Pawtuxet, the Blackstone, the Warwick mall flooding,” Tony said. “That was pretty incredible.”

The experience of forecasting all of those storms is one tool Tony can use now.

But technological advancements are also big part of the mix and add up to the greatest change in his career.

Doppler radar and satellite technology have helped make forecasting more precise. Computer graphics have made telling the weather story of the day easier to follow on television and on-line

But Tony emphasizes that the experience helps

Help him add precision to the information that he gathers with technology.

“We’re going to call it differently on what we saw happen before,” Tony said. “So, experience can definitely supersede raw computer models.”

Tony Petrarca through the years View as list View as gallery Open Gallery 1987, Tony’s first year on TV. He was 22 years old 1987, only a couple of months into doing weather on TV Tony broadcasting live from Walt Disney World in the early 1990’s “What was I thinking with that sweater?” – Tony Broadcasting live from First Night in Providence in the early 1990’s Forecasting the Blizzard of 1992 A weekend on top of Mt. Washington, part of the “On Top of New England” series in the mid-1990’s On the set with former anchor Pat Mastors Showing off a new set in the late 1990’s Forecasting more holiday snow from the Weather Yard in the late 1990’s Doing the forecast with a baby tiger brought in by King Richard’s Fair Covering Bristol's 4th of July parade with longtime anchor Karen Adams. Inside the wind tunnel at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center in Middletown, 2013 Inside the wind tunnel at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center in Middletown, 2013 Tony on the set during a recent newscast