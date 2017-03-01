AAA hosts 14th Annual Travel Marketplace

It’s now the time of year when many of us start thinking about our next vacation, but may need a bit of help in finding what deals are out there. Look no further, AAA will host its 14th Annual Travel Marketplace from March 3-5, at Gillette Stadium.

Carl Richardson – Director of Travel and Branch Administrative at AAA, joined us Wednesday to give us a rundown of what will be featured at this year’s marketplace.

More than 100 exhibitors will be in attendance

Cruise lines, theme parks, vacation destinations, hotels, tourist boards, national parks and local convention and visitors’ bureaus will all be on hand

Many top vacation spots will be represented including Hawaii, Europe, Mexico, the Caribbean, and major U.S. locations

You can book your vacation right at the show. Many discounts and show specials are being offered.

All attendees can register for the grand prize drawing for a 6-night trip for two to Hawaii, including airfare

Presentations will take place throughout the weekend on topics including: International Exploration, River Cruising, Islands and Oceans, Fun and Sun, USA and Canada, Specialty Travel

Cost is just $3.00 for AAA members (with a $2.00 off coupon) and $8.00 for non-members

Tickets can be purchased on line or from any branch

AAA Travel Marketplace will be held in the Putnam Club East at Gillette Stadium

Free parking is available