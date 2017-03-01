AAA hosts 14th Annual Travel Marketplace

It’s now the time of year when many of us start thinking about our next vacation, but may need a bit of help in finding what deals are out there. Look no further, AAA will host its 14th Annual Travel Marketplace from March 3-5, at Gillette Stadium.
Carl Richardson – Director of Travel and Branch Administrative at AAA, joined us Wednesday to give us a rundown of what will be featured at this year’s marketplace.
- More than 100 exhibitors will be in attendance
- Cruise lines, theme parks, vacation destinations, hotels, tourist boards, national parks and local convention and visitors’ bureaus will all be on hand
- Many top vacation spots will be represented including Hawaii, Europe, Mexico, the Caribbean, and major U.S. locations
- You can book your vacation right at the show. Many discounts and show specials are being offered.
- All attendees can register for the grand prize drawing for a 6-night trip for two to Hawaii, including airfare
- Presentations will take place throughout the weekend on topics including: International Exploration, River Cruising, Islands and Oceans, Fun and Sun, USA and Canada, Specialty Travel
- Cost is just $3.00 for AAA members (with a $2.00 off coupon) and $8.00 for non-members
- Tickets can be purchased on line or from any branch
- AAA Travel Marketplace will be held in the Putnam Club East at Gillette Stadium
- Free parking is available