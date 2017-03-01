Baby hacks for new parents

With a new baby comes exhaustion. Courtney Caligiuri of The Mod Mommy stopped by “The Rhode Show” to share some helpful tips to make life a little easier.
- This is one of the most popular parenting hacks on Pinterest: Put a Command hook on the back of baby’s high chair so you’re never frantically looking for a bib. Plus, it keeps it all organized and saves you room in a drawer. Courtney also recommends buying bibs with snaps. Velcro can make pulls on clothes in the dryer and ruin some of baby’s outfits.
- Avoid getting a messy diaper on baby’s onesie by pulling it down off baby, instead of over-head.
- A white noise machine can help baby sleep. Parents, too! It drowns out distractions, making your baby less likely to wake up.
- Keep some wipes and extra diapers in the back of your car so you can always change your baby in a pinch.
- If your child keeps wetting through overnight diapers and pajamas, try using a diaper one size larger with a diaper booster inside.
***Fun tip! Use a leftover baby formula scoop for measuring coffee grinds. It’s exactly a tablespoon and will make a perfect cup of joe!
