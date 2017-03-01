Baby hacks for new parents

With a new baby comes exhaustion. Courtney Caligiuri of The Mod Mommy stopped by “The Rhode Show” to share some helpful tips to make life a little easier.

This is one of the most popular parenting hacks on Pinterest: Put a Command hook on the back of baby’s high chair so you’re never frantically looking for a bib. Plus, it keeps it all organized and saves you room in a drawer. Courtney also recommends buying bibs with snaps. Velcro can make pulls on clothes in the dryer and ruin some of baby’s outfits.

Avoid getting a messy diaper on baby’s onesie by pulling it down off baby, instead of over-head.

A white noise machine can help baby sleep. Parents, too! It drowns out distractions, making your baby less likely to wake up.

Keep some wipes and extra diapers in the back of your car so you can always change your baby in a pinch.

If your child keeps wetting through overnight diapers and pajamas, try using a diaper one size larger with a diaper booster inside.

***Fun tip! Use a leftover baby formula scoop for measuring coffee grinds. It’s exactly a tablespoon and will make a perfect cup of joe!

