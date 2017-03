(WPRI) — Flashback to spring 1987. Reagan was president. Ed DiPrete, our governor. And, a young Tony Petrarca made his forecasting debut on WPRI 12.

As Eyewitness News celebrates 30 Years of Tony, we invite you to share your best memories of one of Southern New England’s most beloved meteorologists.

Feel free to leave a comment below, and also read what some of Tony’s colleagues have to say.

Here I am getting ready to watch @tony_tpetrarca do his first ever weather report on @wpri12. pic.twitter.com/7PQsb6RFTt — Mark Dondero (@MarkDondero) March 1, 2017