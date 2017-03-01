Centracchio discusses President Trump’s plans for the military

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In President Trump’s first address to Congress, he proposing a significant increase to military spending.

On Wednesday, Eyewitness News Analyst, Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio (ret.) was live in studio to discuss what the president is planning.

He said that Trump will likely focus on modernizing the forces and Rhode Island stands to benefit from the spending increase.

Eyewitness News Analyst, Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio (ret.) served as Adjutant General of Rhode Island and Commanding General of the Rhode Island National Guard from 1995 until his retirement in 2005. During his tenure, he served as Director of the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency and as Rhode Island Homeland Security Advisor – becoming the first Adjutant General to hold all three positions simultaneously.