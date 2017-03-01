Dept. of Corrections kicks off recruitment drive for new officers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — During the month of March, the Rhode Island Department of Corrections is putting out the call to recruit new officers to supervise inmates at the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston. Wednesday morning, they kicked off the campaign to encourage people to join up in an announcement at the Providence NetWORKri Career Center.

If accepted to the D.O.C. Training Academy — class 82 is being filled right now — recruits will undergo nine weeks of non-residential training, including procedures study and physical training. Annual salaries start at $50,365.

Along with elected officials on hand to lend their support, several members of local social advocacy groups were there to weigh in, encouraging people from different backgrounds to apply — including Progreso Latino, the Rhode Island Indian Council, The Center for South East Asians, the Providence branch of the NAACP, and the Women’s Fund of RI.

“You lend a credibility to the cause by being here that frankly, we could not achieve without you. We are pledged not to let you down,” said A.T. Wall, the Department of Corrections director.

Applications are being taken from March 1 to March 22. The Academy is also holding six free information sessions; registration is necessary by calling (401) 462-2697.

Wall added, it’s an ideal position, “If you want to contribute to public safety — if you want to be a role model, somebody who can change people’s lives.”