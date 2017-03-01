Fall River Mayor delivers second State of the City address

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia highlighted the drastic changes the city has experienced in the last year during his State of the City on Wednesday night.

The opening of the Amazon distribution center, the $10 million secured for downtown streets and sidewalks, and medical marijuana agreements topped the list.

“And yes, for the first time in my lifetime, all six lanes of the Braga Bridge are open,” added the 26-year-old mayor.

Looking forward, the Mayor discussed future plans to rebuild Durfee High School, hire more police officers and eliminate the controversial ‘Pay as You Throw’ program.

A new shopping center, called South Coast Place, that has begun construction was also mentioned.

Council members said they had a lot of work ahead of them.

“Words are great. There’s been a lot of great speeches but it is a matter of delivering as opposed to just speaking,” said Council Member Richard Cabeceiras.

The Council President Shawn Cadime explained, “We’ve got so much going on right now, and there’s only so much money that we can allocate to these projects and initiatives so we’ve got to be creative and think outside the box. There’s a lot of hard work out in front of us but I thought the message was on point.”