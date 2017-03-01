Hernandez double murder trail set to begin Wednesday

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Opening statements are expected to begin Wednesday in the double murder trial of former Patriots star Aaron Hernadez.

This comes after two weeks of jury selection where a group of 16 people, including 4 alternates, were selected to hear the case.

In opening statements on Wednesday, the prosecution will argue that Hernandez murdered two men over a spilled drink.

Hernandez is accused of shooting and killing the men in July of 2012, after a confrontation at a Boston nightclub.

The prosecution says one of the men accidentally bumped into Hernandez, causing him to spill his drink. They say Hernandez became even more angry when the man smiled and did not apologize for bumping into him.

That’s when prosecutors say Hernandez followed the man and his friends when they left the club, trailed them in an SUV and then fired at their car when it was stopped at a traffic light. Two men were killed and a third was injured.

The former Patriot’s tight end is already serving a life sentence for the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional football player.

Hernandez has pleaded not guilty and his attorneys say he’s looking forward to proving his innocence during this double-murder trial.