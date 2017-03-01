In the Kitchen: Roasted Whole Fish

Chef Joshua Riazi from the Genesis Center Culinary Institute joins the Rhode Show to show us how to make Roasted Whole Fish with Middle Eastern flavors and an Aromatic Salad. He is joined by Kate Masury, Program Manager at Eating with the Ecosystem which strives to promote a place-based approach to sustaining New England’s wild seafood.

Ingredients:

Whole fish

1 clove Garlic

Olive oil and salt to taste

For the Salad of aromatics:

1 bunch assorted Herbs (dill, parsley, tarragon)

1/2 bunch Scallions, sliced

1/2 Red onion, sliced

For the Dressing:

1/4 cup Olive oil

2 T Vinegar

1 tsp Grated red onion

1 Citrus fruit juiced (lemon or lime)

1 tsp Harissa (prepared)

Salt and pepper to taste

For the Fried chickpeas:

4 cups Chickpeas, cooked, drained, and dried

1/4 cup Olive oil

1/3 cup Harissa (prepared)

WATCH this segment LIVE on The Rhode Show on WPRI 12 or live streaming right here from 9-10am.