Job fair is Thursday; how past job seeker found success

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The 9th Annual WPRI 12 and Fox Providence Job Fair is set for Thursday, and many job seekers are expected to show up with their best foot forward to find employment — and employers are looking to fill positions.

Scores of companies have registered for spots to meet job seekers, from nonprofits to healthcare agencies to auto dealerships to big companies like CVS, Cox Communications and Citizens Bank.

Last year, WPRI 12 itself happened to be needing to fill a few positions in sales. Brooke Amerantes had just graduated from college and her search brought her to the 8th annual Job Fair. “And here I am,” she said Wednesday morning. “I’m a sales assistant now, but next week I’ll be an account executive.”

If you, or someone you know, is looking for a job, dress for success and bring plenty of copies of your resume to the Crowne Plaza in Warwick, Thursday, March 2, 2017, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Brooke encourages everyone to “Just go!… because it really sets you apart from everyone else… You’re talking face-to-face with people that could potentially hire you, and everybody else is applying online.”

“I got a phone call two weeks after I went to the job fair. Then a month later I was sitting at this desk,” she said.

Some of the companies listed to be appearing include Duluth Trading Company, Children’s Friend, Clean Water Action, HW Staffing Solutions, Johnson and Wales University, and the Rhode Island Department of Corrections. Local colleges and technical schools will also be there if you’re interested in training for a career change.