Local officials react to Trump’s first address to Congress

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — President Donald Trump addressed the joint Congress for the first time Tuesday night.

“My job is not to represent the world. My job is to represent the United States of America,” said President Trump, as he stressed the importance of putting America first.

Trump also laid out his legislative goals, using a more unifying tone.

The president focused on the safety of Americans, keeping jobs in the US and repealing the current health care law.

Trump received a lot of positive reviews from the American public. A CNN poll was conducted right after the event and showed 7 of 10 Americans said the speech made them more optimistic about the direction of the country.

Local senators and congressmen are now reacting to Trump’s speech.

An underlying theme is that many felt there was a lack of specific proposals from the President.

There are comments of contradiction from the President’s words and his actions over these first few weeks in the White House.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse says he’ll judge the President by what he does, not by what is on his teleprompter, while Congressman David Cicilline says the speech sounded like a broad campaign speech rather than plans for Congress.

“I don’t recognize the America he described. I think people recognize that we are a country of hope and optimism although we have challenges, we have so much to be proud of in this country. And it was a very dark description of America. And I think he was stoking people’s fears,” said Congressman David Cicilline.

Congressman Cicilline also called the Trump’s talk of unity ‘hollow’ considering his actions and policy in his first month and a half.

Senator Jack Reed said, “His policies are geared toward short-term gains for corporations and the wealthiest and long-term pain for American workers and taxpayers…As with any speech, the devil is in the details. Now, in the days ahead, President Trump needs to start sharing some of those details.”

The Rhode Island Republican Party released a positive statement saying, “President Donald J. Trump outlined an optimistic and bold vision for our country that crosses party lines. President Trump has been fulfilling the promises he made to the American people at record-setting pace, including bringing back American jobs and nominating a mainstream conservative to the United States Court.”