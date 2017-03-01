March is National Kidney Month and Eric Kerns, MD and Jessica Devine, RN of University Medicine Patient Center along with Ed Medeiros, CEO of East Commerce Solutions, joined us Wednesday to discuss the importance of kidney disease awareness.

Having received a kidney transplant in 2015, Ed Medeiros has been a patient of Dr. Kerns and knows first-hand the devastation of kidney disease, but is thankful for the great local resources that have helped him through the process of regaining his health.

Dr. Kerns specializes in nephrology and peritoneal dialysis in the Division of Hypertension and Kidney Diseases at the University Medicine Patient Center in East Providence, RI. With over 26 million Americans having kidney disease and most not being aware of it, Dr. Kerns encourages everyone to assess their risk for kidney disease as early detection can be lifesaving.

Jessica Devine, RN works with patients and families in the Hypertension and Kidney Diseases Division of University Medicine by providing patient education and support as well as many other services. She will be running a free kidney screening in partnership with the National Kidney Foundation on March 9, 2017 at University Medicine, 375 Wampanoag Trail, East Providence, RI 02915 from 12:00PM to 4:00PM. Walk-ins are welcome but you may also pre-register for this free kidney screening by contacting the National Kidney Foundation at 781-278-0222 ext. 333. For more information visit http://www.kidney.org.