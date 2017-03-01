March’s Hot Happenings at Twin River

Win a Cruise, Experience the Craft, Beer, Wine & Food Festival, this month at Twin River!

We spoke with Megan McGuinness from Twin River for all of the Hot Happenings in Lincoln this month.

WIN A NORWEGIAN CRUISE FOR TWO!

EARN: FEBRUARY 26 – MARCH 30

WIN: THURSDAYS IN MARCH (2, 9, 16, 23 & 30); ONE DRAWING EVERY HOUR FROM 2PM-9PM!

Starting Sunday, February 26, 2017 all Twin River Rewards Club members are eligible to receive one free entry into this promotion by inserting their Rewards Card into any Promotion Kiosks or eligible slot machine. As an added bonus, guests can qualify for one additional entry for every 100 points earned on the slot machines during the earning period! On each drawing day, starting at 2pm, one drawing will take place every hour until 9pm for a chance to win a Norwegian Cruise getaway for two!

NEW ENGLAND CRAFT BEER, WINE & FOOD FESTIVAL

TWIN RIVER EVENT CENTER

SATURDAY, MARCH 25 / 2PM – 6PM

Join us for the New England Craft Beer, Wine & Food Festival at Twin River Casino! Sample remarkable craft beers and amazing wines from around the world, as you pair them with multiple Italian dishes, prime rib sandwiches and more! Enjoy live entertainment, seminars, creative food pairings, cooking demonstrations and much more! Hosted by TV Maitre d’ Joe Zito and presented by Chris Gasbarro’s Fine Wine & Spirits and Chef Luciano Canova of Torre Restaurant Group! 21+ only. Tickets are just $35! Tickets are just $35 and $5 of each sale will be donated to the Twin River Sunshine Fund, a program which provides financial assistance to Twin River employees in need. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster or at Twin River Casino’s Box Office!

KEITH SWEAT

TWIN RIVER EVENT CENTER

FRIDAY, MAY 26 @ 8PM

Keith Sweat, legendary R&B singer, music producer and songwriter, is host of the nationally syndicated radio program The Sweat Hotel. Heard Sundays through Fridays from 7 pm. to midnight in all time zones, Sweat brings his quiet storm of R&B and slow jamz to listeners nationwide. Broadcasting live from Atlanta, he welcomes special guests and features live in-studio musical performances, while also encouraging fans to call in with their confessions, apologies and dedications. A renowned performer, recording artist, producer, Georgia Music Hall of Famer, Soul Train Awards Lifetime Achievement Recipient and father of four, Keith Sweat has more than two decades in the soul business. Singing hits like ‘NOBODY’ and ‘TWISTED’, Keith will keep you dancing all night long. Tickets are on sale now!