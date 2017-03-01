Mr. T, Simone Biles among new ‘Dancing with the Stars’ cast

ap_logo_01 By Published:
Former Olympic figure skater Nancy Kerrigan speaks after a screening of a new documentary about the 1994 attack on her which will air the day of the 2014 Winter Olympics closing ceremony, Friday, Feb. 21, 2014, in Sochi, Russia. Kerrigan has been reluctant to talk about rival Tony Harding’s ex-husband hiring a hit squad to take her out before the 1994 Olympics in Lillehammer. She finally relented for a show that marks the 20-year anniversary of the incident, which thrust figure skating into the spotlight and spawned an international media frenzy. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Former Olympic figure skater Nancy Kerrigan speaks after a screening of a new documentary about the 1994 attack on her which will air the day of the 2014 Winter Olympics closing ceremony, Friday, Feb. 21, 2014, in Sochi, Russia. Kerrigan has been reluctant to talk about rival Tony Harding’s ex-husband hiring a hit squad to take her out before the 1994 Olympics in Lillehammer. She finally relented for a show that marks the 20-year anniversary of the incident, which thrust figure skating into the spotlight and spawned an international media frenzy. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

NEW YORK (AP) — Mr. T, Simone Biles and Nancy Kerrigan are among the competitors for the upcoming season of “Dancing with the Stars.”

ABC announced the cast for the 24th season of the reality competition on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday.

Other cast members include former “Saturday Night Live” star Chris Kattan, current “Bachelor” Nick Viall and singer Charo.

This season also marks the return of dancers Maksim Chmerkovskiy (MAKS’-ihm shmehr-KAWF’-skee) and Peta Murgatroyd after welcoming their first child together earlier this year.

Biles will look to follow in the footsteps of her U.S. gymnastics teammate Laurie Hernandez, who took home the show’s Mirrorball Trophy as last season’s champ.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.