Regulators updated on 1st US offshore wind farm operations

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A turbine isn’t spinning at the nation’s first offshore wind farm, but repairs are expected to be complete soon.

Deepwater Wind, which owns the five-turbine farm off Block Island, Rhode Island, gave an update Tuesday night on the wind farm’s initial operations to regulators from Rhode Island’s Coastal Resources Management Council.

It says there was an issue with a connection on the turbine, but it should be back up within days.

The same turbine was previously taken offline while its generator was repaired.

The wind farm opened in December.

Work is also ongoing to connect Block Island to the mainland grid that the wind farm is generating power for. The council says that’s taking slightly longer than anticipated.

The chairwoman says she expected more issues since it’s the first project.