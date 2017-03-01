Rehoboth man arrested after gun incident

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Rehoboth responded to a home after a report of a family disturbance that possibly involved a gun.

When officers arrived to the home on Steber Way just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, several family members had already fled the residence.

The victims told police 50-year-old Piotr B Lakota had made threats to harm them with a gun.

Police discovered there were numerous firearms inside the home and called in the SWAT team.

Lakota was quickly taken into custody outside the residence.

He faces the following charges:

Two Counts of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Domestic

Resisting Arrest

Disorderly Conduct

Seven Counts of Improper Storage of a Firearm

Lakota is scheduled to be arraigned at Taunton District Court Wednesday morning.