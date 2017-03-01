Tiverton church holds ‘Ashes & Coffee To Go’ event

TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A church in Tiverton helped out Christians who couldn’t make it to church for Ash Wednesday.

Volunteers at the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church held the “Ashes & Coffee To Go” from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. in the parking lot.

Christians arrived at the church on Main Street Wednesday morning and, without leaving their cars, they were able to drive through the parking lot and receive ashes along with a hot cup of coffee.

Holy Trinity is interdenominational so anyone was welcome to receive ashes.

“I think it’s wonderful. There’s a lot of working people that can’t go and even sometimes at night you’re too tired when you come home or you don’t get home until after a service, so he’s made an accommodation for anyone who wants ashes,” says Rick Goddard who received ashes at the event.

In Providence, Bishop Tobin will be celebrating Ash Wednesday Mass at the Cathedral at 12:05 p.m.