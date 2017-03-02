3 children, 2 adults hurt in Charlestown house fire

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Three children and two adults were taken to the hospital Thursday after flames broke out inside a home on Alton Carolina Road in Charlestown.

Officials on scene said some of the victims were burned. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

A police sergeant was driving by the home when he saw the fire and called it in.

Crews were able to knock down the fire, but not before it destroyed the home.

The cause is under investigation.

