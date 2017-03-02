Barrington Police investigating anti-Semitic vandalism

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Barrington Police are increasing patrols near Jewish centers in town, after a sign was found vandalized with a swastika.

The swastika was burned into a sign posted by the Barrington Preservation Society at New Meadow Neck. The vandalized sign was located in a grassy area west of New Meadow Road prior to the East Bay Bike Path trestle. It has been removed by the Barrington Department of Public Works.

Barrington Police have increased patrols around the Temple Habonim and the Chabad House

Anyone with information about the vandalism is urged to contact the Barrington Police Department’s Tip Line at (401) 437-3933, or Barrington Police Detectives at (401) 437-3937.