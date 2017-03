PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Bishop Thomas Tobin says Catholics in the Providence Diocese can enjoy their corned beef on St. Patrick’s Day.

Since the holiday falls on a Friday during Lent this year, the Diocese said in a news released that Bishop Tobin was exempting Catholics from the rules requiring them not to eat meat.

The Bishop suggested that Catholics who take advantage of the dispensation substitute another form of penance, prayer, or act of charity when appropriate.