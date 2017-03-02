Day two of testimony underway in Aaron Hernandez trial

BOSTON (AP) — Testimony resumes Thursday in the double murder trial of former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez. Prosecutors told the jury Wednesday that a brief encounter at a Boston nightclub involving a spilled drink to most people would be trivial, but Hernandez misinterpreted it as a sign of disrespect. They say Hernandez fatally shot Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado shortly after the encounter in 2012. But the defense says the real killer was the government’s star witness.

Advertisement