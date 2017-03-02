Docs: Corso was suspect in 38 Studios probe

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Rhode Island State Police released a new cache of documents from its 38 Studios investigation on Thursday, including material that shows Gordon Fox associate Michael Corso was considered a suspect in the case.
The documents do not include records that eventually went before a grand jury, which Gov. Gina Raimondo has asked a judge to release but Attorney General Peter Kilmartin does not want made public. The judge on Tuesday asked both sides to prepare arguments in that dispute.
Neither Corso nor anyone else was charged in the state police investigation.
The documents released Thursday show Fox, a former House speaker now imprisoned on unrelated charges, was not interviewed at the request of his attorney, William Murphy. Murphy was also Fox’s predecessor as House speaker but also was not interviewed at his own request.
As Target 12 first reported nearly three years ago, Murphy visited 38 Studios in the fall of 2009, shortly before he handed off the speakership to Fox. The documents confirm the meeting took place on Oct. 8, 2009, and that Fox and Corso were with Murphy for the meeting. Murphy had told Target 12 he did not recall who else was there besides 38 Studios founder Curt Schilling and himself.
