Eyewitness News Job Fair Thursday



WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – WPRI 12 and Fox Providence are hosting the 9th Annual Eyewitness News Job Fair.

It’s being held at the Crowne Plaza on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hundreds of companies have registered for spots to meet job seekers.

Some of the companies listed to appear are Duluth Trading Copmany, Children’s Friend, Clean Water Action, HW Staffing Solutions, Johnson and Wales University, and the Rhode Island Department of Corrections, along with larger companies, like CVS Health, Cox Communications, and Citizens Bank.

Local colleges and technical schools will also be there.

One Eyewitness News employee got hired for her position after attending the job fair in 2016.

Brooke Amerantes currently works in the sales department, but one year ago, she was at the job fair looking for work and she encourages people to attend, “It really sets you apart from everyone else. You’re talking face to face with people that could potentially hire you and everybody else is applying online.” said Amerantes.

Job seekers are advised to dress for success and bring plenty of copies of their resumes.

Satellite parking will be available at the Warwick Mall. Free shuttle buses will run between the satellite lot at Warwick Mall and the Crowne Plaza.