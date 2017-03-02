Fung: Emergency voting system being taken advantage of

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police are investigating after a routine audit discovered voting irregularities in the city. Now, the mayor is calling for improvements to the voting procedures.

Mayor Allan Fung and police chief Col. Michael Winquist Thursday morning outlined the issues discovered following November elections.

Fung said a total of eight irregularities were discovered, including two non-US citizens who allegedly registered and voted in Cranston; two reported instances of residents who voted by an emergency ballot at city hall before Election Day and then voted at polling places on Election Day; two residents who allegedly voted at polling sites and then voted at city hall the same day for president and vice president; And one person who’s believed to have voted in both Providence and Cranston.

Officials said one Cranston woman might have also been the victim of identity theft in Providence.

Fung said he believes the emergency voting system is being taken advantage of.

“We absolutely, absolutely must require photo ID when citizens come to city hall to fill out and vote with an in-person emergency ballot,” Fung said. “We must incorporate real-time technology, such as the e-poll book piloted this year at some of the polls statewide. This would allow instantaneous detection of double voting attempts, versus what we have now – after-the-fact reconciliation.”

Emergency voting at city hall is designed for medical emergencies or for when someone unexpectedly has to leave the state. It is not meant to be the same as mail-in voting.

During the news conference, it was revealed one of the suspected non-citizens is a legal permanent resident who self-reported the issue to the city.

None of the irregularities were found in that infamous District 12 race involving House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello.