Hearing Thursday on 38 Studios grand jury documents

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island House of Representatives has voted to unanimously approve a bill seeking the release of investigation records into former Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling’s video game company.

Although the bill still requires Senate approval, the vote shows RI lawmakers are doing whatever they can to make all information regarding 38 Studios public.

A superior court judge will address another push to have the investigation records released.

Governor Gina Raimondo filed a petition about two weeks ago, demanding the grand jury records be released.

Raimondo said there is an extraordinary public interest in learning what happened with Curt Schilling’s failed video game company.

When the business went bankrupt, taxpayers were left on the hook for nearly 90 million dollars.

Despite a years long investigation, no criminal charges were filed. The state did sue 14 defendants connected to the deal and settled with all of them.

In total Rhode Island taxpayers were left to pay more than 38 million dollars.