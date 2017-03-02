House Speaker Paul Ryan to visit RI Thursday

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan is scheduled to visit democratic-leaning Rhode Island on Thursday.

Ryan’s office says he’ll be meeting with supporters and will attend several events.

Officials with the nonprofit ‘Year Up’ say Ryan will be stopping by their offices in Providence.

‘Year Up’ helps low-income young adults get career training.

Protesters have planned to gather outside the organization’s offices.

Organizers of that protest say it’s an opportunity for Rhode Islanders to share their feelings about the agendas of President Donald Trump and the Republican party.