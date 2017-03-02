In the Kitchen: Chile-Basil Grilled Turkey Skewers

Shady Brook Farms brings us Dan Whalen, from the blog The Food in my Beard, making Chile-Basil Grilled Turkey Skewers in the kitchen today.
Ingredients:
For Marinade
- 1 1/2 pound shady Brook farms turkey chops
- 1/2 cup yogurt
- 1 tablespoon smoked paprika
- 1/4 cup Thai Chile paste
- 1 Clove garlic, grated
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 2 tablespoons fish sauce
- 1 teaspoon salt
For Glaze
- 2 tablespoons fish sauce
- 2 tablespoons lime juice
- 1/4 cup honey
- 2 tablespoons Thai Chile paste
For Garnish
- 1 tablespoon sesame seeds
- 1 bunch basil, roughly chopped
Directions:
- Cut the turkey chops into about 1 1/2 inch squares.
- Mix the turkey with the rest of the marinade ingredients. Allow to marinade for at least 2 hours or overnight.
- Meanwhile, mix the glaze ingredients in a small sauce pan. Bring to a simmer and whisk to combine. Simmer about 10 minutes and remove from heat.
- Place the turkey on to the skewers, pressing the skewer into the center of the turkey squares and pushing them right up close like the pages of a book.
- Grill the turkey on high heat on all four sides, about 4 minutes per side, until browned and cooked through.
- Line the skewers on a platter and drizzle with the glaze. Sprinkle on the sesame seeds and chopped basil before serving.
