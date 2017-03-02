Kilmartin describes Trump as ‘very charming’ during D.C. visit

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A visit to the White House for the National Association of Attorneys General was actually an unplanned event.

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Kilmartin said that the surprise invitation from President Trump was his first time touring the White House.

It was also his first time seeing the president in person.

Kilmartin, a second-term Democrat, has criticized Trump over his immigration and environmental policies since the GOP president took office in January.

“I will say he was very charming, very engaging, very forthright, non-combative — even when the Q and A’s came from some tough questions from Democratic attorneys general that he just randomly called on, so in that setting, he was a very engaging man,” said Kilmartin.

The Attorney General’s concerns over health care, immigration, and other topics were not alleviated, though, because Trump didn’t go into detail, he said.

“He took questions on some tough topics like the Affordable Care Act, he took questions on the heroin crisis. With some of the answers we would’ve like more substance to them, he did not shy away from them,” Kilmartin said.

The exchanges back and forth between the president and the attorney generals were all respectful, according to Kilmartin.

He added that the experience showed him a more humble side of President Trump. “I think he actually has an appreciation for the power bestowed on him.”