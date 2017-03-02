Man wanted for allegedly committing lewd act at Twin River

LINCOLN, RI (WPRI) – Lincoln police are looking for 30 year old Timothy Stanley.

Police say that on Sunday, February 19th, a female patron was sitting in a car in the parking lot of Twin River Casino, waiting for her mother, when Stanley approached her car.

That’s when police say Stanley moved to the driver’s side window and committed a lewd act in front of her.

The woman drove off and alerted Casino Security.

Police say Stanley’s last known addresses were in Foxboro, North Attleboro and Cumberland.

He is 6′ 4″ tall and has an unkempt beard and mustache, with longer hair than depicted in the photo.

Stanley is currently wanted by Lincoln PD on an active warrant for Disorderly Conduct.

If you have any information about the identity of this person or where they are, you are asked to call Lincoln Police at 401-333-1111 x 8486