North Kingstown native featured on CBS show ‘Hunted’

(WPRI) — North Kingstown native and army veteran Allison Paganetti was featured as an investigator on the pilot season of CBS’s new reality television show, ‘Hunted’.

On ‘Hunted’, ordinary people go on the run, attempting to evade capture for 28 days to win $250,000. A group of experts fro

m the CIA, FBI, Secret Service, Navy Seals and more attempt to capture them.

Paganetti was an athlete at North Kingstown High School and grew up with two older brothers. A self-proclaimed tomboy, she says her whole family was surprised when she started participating in beauty pageants.

She was crowned Miss Rhode Island in 2005. At the time, she was attending the University of Rhode Island on a full ROTC scholarship.

“I won Miss Rhode Island my junior year of college and within a year and a half, I was deployed to Iraq.”

In Baghdad, Paganetti served as Battle Captain of the Regional Network Operations and Security Center.

“I did have extra eyes on me,” said Paganetti. “People weren’t really expecting much out of me because they heard beauty queen and they didn’t know what I was capable of.”

One year ago, Paganetti was selected to be on Team Echo as part of the pilot season of ‘Hunted’.

She says her military tactical training and pageantry people skills helped prepare her for the show.

“What you’re seeing on the show is just a tidbit of what these government agencies are capable of,” said Paganetti. “They’re not going to show you everything and what they do on a daily basis.”

She says much like in the real-world, fugitives who have been on the run for a while stand a high chance of capture.

“The longer on the run, chances are they’re getting cocky, and that’s when they’re gonna slip up,” said Paganetti. “For an actual fugitive, it is very complicated.”

You can watch ‘Hunted’ on cbs.com.