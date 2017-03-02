Off-duty police sergeant makes first 911 call during Charlestown fire

Related Coverage 3 children, 2 adults hurt in Charlestown house fire

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Sergeant Philip Gingerella and his wife were on the way to their gym Thursday morning when they stopped abruptly at a house on Alton Carolina Road.

“The first thing I noticed when I got out of my car, was that there were several people lying on the ground. As we got closer to them I could see that several of them were severely burned,” recalled Gingerella.

According to officials, he was arriving at the scene of a house fire that would send two adults and three children to the hospital.

Gingerella described seeing what appeared to be burns on the father’s face and hands who had carried out one of his children and was headed back into the house to save his disabled teenager.

The mother, holding her one-year-old child, was also badly burned, he said.

There apparently was not even time for the family to call 911, because the fire chief said they never got a call – Gingerella’s was the first.

The sergeant also helped move the family away from the fire and keep them calm until help arrived.

Gary Hall, the grandfather, told Eyewitness News the 5-year-old girl Harley and the parents have since been released from the hospital. The teenager, Mia, who is disabled, suffered the worst burns and is now in the Intensive Care Unit at Hasbro Children’s Hospital. The 1-year-old boy, Christopher, Jr. is also still being treated.

Back in 2014, Gingerella received a National Officer of the Month Award for jumping into the ocean to save a man stuck in a rip current during a Nor’Easter.

As a father, he said especially when children are in harm’s way, it hits home.

“I’ll always stop at an accident to make sure everyone is alright. I don’t consider myself any different in this situation, I think anybody seeing this would stop and offer some sort of assistance.”