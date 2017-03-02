Paul Ryan aide calls RI protests ‘unfortunate’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – House Speaker Paul Ryan’s brief visit to downtown Providence on Thursday afternoon was greeted with street protests by progressive activists, who then faced criticism themselves for their demonstration.

The Wisconsin Republican swung through the city for a closed-door meeting with young people at the offices of Year Up, a national nonprofit that provides training for low-income young people. Ryan spokesman Zack Roday said the speaker was “excited to visit another Year Up campus today and learn more about the positive difference they are making in communities around the country.”

“Speaker Ryan toured Year Up’s facility and heard success stories from current students before taking questions,” Roday reported. “He learned about the impact this program has had on students’ lives and came away thoroughly impressed.”

While Ryan was at Year Up, protestors gathered near its offices to condemn his policies, though they were kept at a distance by police. Among those on hand was state Rep. Aaron Regunberg, D-Providence, who said they wanted the speaker to know that “resistance is going to meet him wherever he goes.”

Roday said in response, “It is unfortunate protestors chose to demonstrate at Year Up – a great organization that works to support young adults so they can experience economic success and stability.”

The protestors were also criticized by state Rep. Robert Nardolillo, a Coventry Republican who is mulling whether to run against U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse next year. Nardolillo called the demonstration “shameful” and said its leaders “did everything they could to destroy Rhode Island’s chances of fostering productive relations with the White House.”

Paul Ryan makes his way into Providence… Details on his visit & protest at 5 on @wpri12. pic.twitter.com/QOcN9B0hGB — Caroline Goggin (@CarolineGoggin) March 2, 2017

Year Up wasn’t the only stop on Ryan’s trip. He was also expected to hold meetings, including one with executives from CVS Health, and a dinner fundraiser. In the evening, his motorcade was seen at the exclusive Hope Club in Providence.

.@SpeakerRyan 's motorcade pulling up to the Hope Club in Providence. What we believe to be his last stop in Rhode Island. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/qYON5zHWnL — Caroline Goggin (@CarolineGoggin) March 3, 2017

Woonsocket-based CVS has a major financial stake in the debate over President Obama’s health care law, which Ryan has pledged to repeal and replace.

“Meeting with public officials is a usual and important part of our work to fulfill our company’s purpose of helping people on their path to better health,” CVS spokeswoman Carolyn Castel told Eyewitness News. “We always appreciate the opportunity to engage with elected leaders across the political spectrum in a dialogue about how various public policy proposals would affect our company and our customers.”

R.I. Republican Party Chairman Brandon Bell did not return a phone call seeking more information about Ryan’s visit.

