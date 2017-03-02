Pic of the Day: March 2, 2017

By Published: Updated:
Submitted by Tess Grover
Submitted by Tess Grover

Today’s Pic of the Day was submitted by Tess Grover of Riverside. The photo was taken at Sabin Point Park at sunset.

Tess has been entered to win a $100 gift certificate to Hunt’s Photo & Video.

Tune in Friday to Eyewitness News this Morning at 7 a.m. on FOX Providence to see which Pic of the Day wins the weekly prize.

Have a photo you’d like to enter? Click here or send it via e-mail to picoftheday@wpri.com.

Pic of the Day Photos: Winter 2017