Police arrest 4 in South Kingstown drug bust

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Four suspects have been charged with selling crack cocaine in South Kingstown, and police said Thursday that more arrests were likely.

South Kingstown police said the arrests Thursday capped off a joint investigation with the DEA that had been going on for several months.

According to police, two of the suspects, 50-year-old Timothy Miller and 30-year-old Christopher Pates, are from South Kingstown. The other two suspects, 30-year-old Carlos J. Rodriguez Ortiz and 45-year-old Lauliston Robinson are from Providence and Central Falls respectively.

South Kingstown police said Thursday they had three more active arrest warrants, but did not identify the suspects being sought.