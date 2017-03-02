Q&A: RI AG on Jeff Sessions allegations, Trump meeting

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Kilmartin was live in studio during the 8 a.m. hour of Eyewitness News This Morning on Fox Providence to discuss the following topics:
- United States Attorney General Jeff sessions coming under fire for allegations of perjury.
- His recent meeting with President Trump and members of his administration in Washington.
- U.S. AG Sessions has been vocal about his opposition to recreational marijuana, a position that Kilmartin shares.
- The two drunk driving fatalities that occurred on Warwick Avenue this week.
- His meeting with Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles for an underage drinking PSA.
- His opposition to efforts to release 38 Studios grand jury records to the public.
Watch the video below for Kilmartin’s responses to these topics and more.
